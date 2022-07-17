Donal Og Cusack slams ‘brutal’ Tipperary statement on Colm Bonnar

A tough week.

Former Cork All-Ireland winning shot-stopper Donal Og Cusack has slammed the wording of the statement which confirmed the departure of Colm Bonnar as Tipperary boss.

Tipperary GAA confirmed earlier this week that Bonnar had been ‘relieved of his duties’ just one year into his three-year term as manager of the Premier County.

And speaking on the Sunday Game ahead of the All-Ireland Hurling final, Cusack slammed the wording of the statement which brought an end to Bonnar’s short reign.

“It was a brutal statement, it has to be said,” he stressed while on punditry duty for RTE. “If you were trying to word something as bad as possible..

“Relieved of your duties. You’d say something if the guy was a professional.

“It was brutal.” The #RTEGAA panel discuss the managerial changes this week. Liam Sheedy expects Liam Cahill to take up the Tipperary job, Anthony Daly feels Colm Bonnar was hard done by while Donal Og hits out at Tipp officials for how they handled Bonnar’s exit. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/bASKz0f6ye — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 17, 2022

“I’ve no doubt, similar to Cork, they are absolute amateurs. Whoever sat down to write that statement.. They are volunteers.. To come out and say they are ‘relieved of their duties’..

“It is brutal.”

In the wake of the departure of Bonnar, Liam Cahill has been installed as the early favourite to take over the reins of his home county.

Recently, Cahill has been in charge of Waterford, but vacated that post earlier this week after a disappointing end to their All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

Earlier this year Cahill led the Deise to a National Hurling League crown, but his side were unable to make their forward momentum count in the summer months.

“Waterford GAA wish to announce that Liam Cahill has today informed Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a fourth year as Manager of the Waterford Senior Hurling Team,” a statement read.

“All in Waterford wish to sincerely thank Liam and all his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling Team over the last three years which culminated in an Allianz League title along with Munster and All-Ireland Final appearances.”

