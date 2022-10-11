Donal Burke hails departing trio as Dublin eye 2023 improvement

An important 2023 awaits Dublin.

Dublin hurler Donal Burke insists that he is ready to shine for the Dubs next year under new management, but only after his club campaign with Na Fianna.

Burke, 23, was one of the stars of Dublin’s 2022 campaign that was cut short in cruel fashion on the final day of the round-robin phase of the Leinster Championship.

With a defeat against Galway on the final day, coupled with Wexford’s stunning win at home to Kilkenny, the Dubs were sent packing after an encouraging start to the year.

“It was very disappointing then to go out the way we did…”

However, he has been able to shake off that setback with an impressive club campaign with Na Fianna so far.

“It was definitely disappointing because I was off for the summer studying, so I was planning on being a full-time hurler basically,” Burke explained when speaking ahead of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Hurling Championship final.

“Especially the way the campaign started, we had a great win against Wexford and we thought the [All-Ireland] quarter-finals or even coming out of Leinster was definitely on the cards.

“It was very disappointing then to go out the way we did. I took a break after that to rebuild and then it was onto the club then.”

Since then, Dublin have appointed a new manager in Micheál Donoghue, but have also lost Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey and Cian O’Callaghan for 2023.

“There’s more to life than hurling at the end of the day so you can’t be holding grudges against them…”

While the loss of the trio due to travelling is a blow, Burke hailed their efforts in a Dublin jersey.

“They’ve given brilliant service to Dublin hurling so you can’t really fault them for making that [decision],” he adds. “There’s more to life than hurling at the end of the day so you can’t be holding grudges against them.

“They’ve been absolute stalwarts for the last 10 years. [I’m] delighted for them now that they can put their personal lives first which sometimes has to be done.”

Crucially, Eoghan O’Donnell has returned to the fold with the Dublin hurler as Donoghue gets set to make his mark on the county.

“He [O’Donnell] told us anyway before that it was never in doubt. He’s a great addition always to have him.”

However, Burke explained that he has yet to speak to the All-Ireland winning boss just yet, but he is excited with what the future holds under Donoghue.

“It’s a great appointment for Dublin hurling and I’m sure he has a plan in place,” he explained.

