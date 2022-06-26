Pat Spillane condemns post-match brawl and eye-gouging incident in Armagh v Galway tie

A terrible end to a great game after normal time.

Pat Spillane condemned the post-match scenes that marred Armagh’s dramatic late fightback against Galway at Croke Park.

After a late free was pointed by the Orchard County, a full-scale brawl ensued at the Cusack Stand side of the venue as both teams sought refuge in the dressing room after the game.

During the brawl, post-match pictures emerged of Damien Comer being the subject of a sickening eye-gouging incident at GAA HQ. After the incident, referee David Coldrick brandished red cards to Aidan Nugent and Seán Kelly.

Pat Spillane: “They destroyed it..”

But after the events unfolded, Spillane took aim at those involved in the melee which soured a brilliant tie.

“We should be here praising a great game and we are here looking at disgraceful scenes,” he began. “It is a shame on all the players involved.

“There was a gouging incident, and this is terrible. But Jesus, holy god. We have so many rules and regulations in Croke Park and you send two teams down the same spot straight after the game.

“Disgusting. Scandalous. We can’t hide behind this. We should be talking about a great game of football, and then they went and destroyed it.” The #sundaygame panel react to scenes of striking and apparent eye-gouging in the aftermath of the full-time whistle in Croke Park. pic.twitter.com/gRWROHanpv — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

“You have fellas who were not involved.. But the possible eye-gouging was done by a fella who was not involved so you had everyone there. It was disgraceful.

“Scandalous, Disgraceful. A shame on all the people involved. We should be talking about a great game of football, and we had one. I’m jealous of the hurling boys every day, and we just got a game.

“Then they destroyed it.”

