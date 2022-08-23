Seamus Callanan pays touching tribute to Dillon Quirke

A touching tribute from one of Tipperary’s great players.

Tipperary star Seamus Callanan paid tribute to his former inter-county teammate Dillon Quirke last weekend, as club action in Tipperary returned after Quirke’s sudden passing.

Aged 24, Quirke passed away after taking ill at Semple Stadium for his club side Clonoulty-Rossmore, with the GAA community still mourning his loss.

During his playing career, Quirke shared a dressing room with Callanan for Tipperary, as tributes continue to flow for the Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman.

“All we can say is we will be there forever to support the people closest to him…”

Upon the return of club action in Co. Tipperary last weekend, Callanan paid tribute to his inter-county teammate on TG4.

“Over the last number of weeks, it has hit everyone,” he said when speaking to TG4. “No matter if you knew Dillon or you didn’t, I think the whole country was hit by the tragedy.

“Dillon was a superb young man. To lose him was heartbreaking obviously for his family and his club and for everyone around here who has trained with him and knows him. Such a great character. Such a great young man.

“A great head on his shoulders and everything to look forward to in his life. Our thoughts go out to his family, his club and all his friends.

“It was a horrendous time and all we can say is we will be there forever to support the people closest to him.”

Last weekend, Quirke’s club side Clonoulty-Rossmore returned to action for the first time since the tragedy, winning by a score of 0-25 to 1-19 against Moycarkey-Borris.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Quirke before the game, with both teams paying their respects to the rising Tipperary inter-county star.

That was replicated around the county over the weekend, as the memory of their talented star loomed large.

Read More About: Dillon Quirke, Séamus Callanan, tipperary gaa