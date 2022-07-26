Report: Dessie Farrell’s Dublin future unclear All-Ireland semi-final loss

An interesting development.

Dessie Farrell’s future as Dublin senior football boss is reportedly in doubt, with fresh reports emerging surrounding his position at the helm.

Farrell penned a three-year deal as Dubs boss in 2019 after the departure of Jim Gavin, but Farrell’s current stint is due to draw to a close.

And on Tuesday morning, a report in the Irish Independent suggested that there are doubts surrounding his position as manager.

“As far as I know, he took a bit of a holiday after the Kerry defeat..”

The report in the publication has suggested that his position has ‘yet to be decided’, with the 2020 All-Ireland winning boss set to meet up with county officials this week.

These reports follow comments made by former Dublin footballer Ciaran Whelan on Sunday afternoon during the build-up to the All-Ireland final on RTE.

“As far as I know, he took a bit of a holiday after the Kerry defeat,” Whelan said. “Yeah, a lot of rumours, the three-year term seems to be up.

“Whether he’ll go for an extension not, there’s a lot of rumour going around the county that he may not, so there could be change on the way for Dublin.”

Dessie Farrell.

This season, Dublin reached an All-Ireland semi-final under Farrell’s stewardship, and were unlucky not to take their place in another All-Ireland final.

Only Sean O’Shea’s stunning late winner denied the Dubs a shot at extra-time against the Kingdom, with Jack O’Connor’s side sealing their place in the final against Galway.

“With the senior leaders that were there- how they led the group. And how these young players followed… I think everyone in Dublin should be proud of them”💙 Dessie Farrell spoke following yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry#UpTheDubspic.twitter.com/lMrke1vyCa — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 11, 2022

Also, Farrell claimed another Leinster crown this year in charge of the Dubs, as his side easily swept aside Kildare in the final at Croke Park.

However, Dublin were relegated from Division 1 in the Allianz National Football League this year, and will be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking next year.

