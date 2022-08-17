Dessie Farrell to stay on as Dubs boss despite All-Ireland semi-final heartache

Big news emerging from the capital.

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell is set to stay as manager of the Dubs, despite missing on this year’s All-Ireland Football Final against Galway.

Farrell led his side to the last-four of the All-Ireland series this season, before they were undone by a dramatic Sean O’Shea winner at the death for Kerry.

In the aftermath of the defeat, questions were posed of Farrell’s future as manager of the county, but he will remain in charge for the next two years.

“Dublin GAA County Committee are pleased to announce that Dessie Farrell will continue…”

So far, Farrell has won three Leinster Championship titles, and has also claimed an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

But the last two years have seen the Dubs miss out on two consecutive All-Ireland finals, with a host of experienced players departing the squad.

However, Farrell will continue his rebuild of the county’s senior set-up for the next while at least as Dublin look to regain their status as the best team in the country.

On Wednesday evening, a statement from Dublin GAA read: “Dublin GAA County Committee are pleased to announce that Dessie Farrell will continue as Dublin Senior Football manager for a further two years.”

This comes after Farrell revealed that he was immensely proud of his side’s efforts in the All-Ireland semi-final back in July, despite the late heartache that came his way.

“Today was always going to be a massive test but it was the test of character that I was most interested in from our perspective,” said Farrell afterwards.

“I think this group stood up, they’re starting to forge their own their own identity, their own personality, it’s a very different dynamic. Major changes over the last couple of years, even this year I think there’s something like 18 new players brought into the squad.

“That changes the dynamic but the senior leaders that were there, how they led the group and how these young players followed, I think everyone in Dublin should be proud of them.

“That fighting spirit is still there, as you can see, to the bitter end, and hopefully it’s a platform for that team to drive on from here.”

