Derry v Clare: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland quarter-final

Derry v Clare: TV details.

Derry v Clare is one of two All Ireland football quarter-finals on TV this Saturday, as the Sam Maguire stage of the competition heads towards an exciting conclusion.

The tie between the Ulster champions and the Banner will be the first All-Ireland quarter-final played in three years without restricted capacities, with Croke Park set to be the venue.

Derry head into the tie off the back of a brilliant Ulster campaign, while Clare head into the last-eight of the All-Ireland after an equally impressive qualifier run.

Here’s everything you need to know about Derry v Clare on Saturday.

What time does Derry v Clare take place?

Derry v Clare will throw in at Croke Park at 3.45pm on Saturday June 25th.

It will be the first of a quarter-final double-header to take place at GAA HQ on the day, with Dublin v Cork taking place at 6pm.

Will Derry v Clare be on TV?

Both quarter-finals on Saturday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm.

They will also both be broadcast on GAA GO for viewers outside of the UK & Ireland at a cost of €10.

How did we get here?

Clare began their championship campaign by losing to Limerick in a nail-biting penalty shootout, as the Treaty reached the Munster final in their place.

The Banner have rallied however, seeing off Meath and Roscommon so far in the qualifiers on their way to an All-Ireland last-eight clash.

Meanwhile, Derry have just won the Ulster senior football championship, defeating Donegal in the final. Rory Gallagher’s side saw off Tyrone and Monaghan prior to their final win against their Ulster rivals.

What is at stake?

The chance to reach an All-Ireland semi-final.

The winners will face either Galway or Armagh in the final four clash, with each side fancying their chances to reach an All-Ireland football final.

Team News.

Full team news will be updated in due course.

