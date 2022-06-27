Derry branded as ‘serious’ All-Ireland contenders after easy win against Clare

Can Derry win an All-Ireland title?

RTE analysts Sean Cavanagh and Ciaran Whelan have tipped Derry to seal their place in an All-Ireland senior football final off the back of their totally dominant quarter-final win against Clare.

Rory Gallagher’s side eased past the Banner with a brilliant performance in front of a huge Derry support that descended upon Croke Park, and they showed little sign of easing off.

And speaking after the weekend’s action on the Sunday Game, Cavanagh and Whelan pinpointed why Derry are now ‘genuine’ All-Ireland contenders.

“They’re ruthless in everything they do..”

“I think Derry will be hard to live with,” Cavanagh said as their semi-final with Galway was confirmed.

Galway themselves saw off Armagh in a pulsating penalty shootout at Croke Park, just 24 hours after Derry breezed past the rather limited challenge of Clare.

“They’re very difficult to play against, a bit like [Jim] McGuinness’ Donegal and obviously Gallagher was part of it as well and they’re getting better every game we’ve seen them,” he added.

“The Dublin-Kerry game, I felt Kerry all year so I think it is set up for me [as] a Derry-Kerry final.”

Whelan then added later on in the programme: “They were top class [against Clare]. They’re serious contenders, no doubt about it.

“They’re ruthless in everything they do and every player is buying in with a work ethic that makes them extremely difficult to beat. They were just a touch of class above Clare.”

Derry’s rise.

Derry however come into the All-Ireland semi-finals as a dark horse to an extent having not been expected to achieve a whole lot during the All-Ireland football championship.

And should they see past Galway in the final, it would seal their place in a first All-Ireland football final for the first time since 1993.