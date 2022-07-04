Davy Fitzergald coy on Cork link after Kieran Kingston steps down

Could he be the man for Cork?

Former Clare All-Ireland winning boss Davy Fitzgerald has kept his cards very close to his chest in relation to the vacant Cork senior hurling job.

On Sunday evening, Kieran Kingston announced that he was to step aside as manager of the Rebel County.

And just a couple of hours later, Fitzgerald was asked about the vacant position when speaking on the Sunday Game. He stopped short of putting his name in the hat for the role, but also did not rule himself out of the running.

“There’s definitely potential in the group and a lot of good people in Cork,” Fitzgerald replied when asked. “I’m delighted that I have an All-Ireland camogie semi-final to get ready for in two week’s time,” he then added.

“He doesn’t owe anything to Cork and has done a fantastic job over a number of years as manager and selector. Fair play to him and he owes them nothing.”

Kingston departs the Cork set-up after they failed to reach an All-Ireland semi-final, despite a promising end to their Championship campaign.

With their campaign on the brink of collapse in May, the Rebels bounced back with a strong end to their Munster Championship campaign as they reached an All-Ireland quarter-final.

But Kingston was unable to land an All-Ireland crown this term, as his second stint in charge of the county ended without a trophy.

Also suggested as a possible candidate was Donal Og Cusack, with the ex-Cork inter-county star suggesting that the process to appoint Kingston’s successor must run its course.

“I’m a Cork player, I played for Cork since I was 14,” he added. “The Cork manager’s job is one of the most prestigious and important jobs in hurling.

“Anybody who has played and been involved with Cork of course would love to manage Cork at some stage. But there’s a process there and we should let the process take its course.”

