David Clifford reacts as Kerry claim All-Ireland crown after sensational display

An incredible performance.

Kerry hero David Clifford inspired the Kingdom to their 38th All-Ireland senior football crown on Sunday afternoon, with a four-point win against Galway.

Kerry were forced to bat away a number of surges from the Tribesmen, with Padraic Joyce’s side never giving an inch throughout the game.

But it was the performance of Clifford that caught the eye during the contest, as the Fossa and East Kerry clubman inspired his side to their first All-Ireland crown since 2014.

“It’s very obvious that it is something that I dreamt of all my life…”

Clifford recorded a fine personal tally during the game, and also notched a number of key scores at times when the Kingdom needed him most.

David Clifford, along with David Moran, speak just moments after winning the All-Ireland with Kerry after an eight-year wait. "This is something I dreamed of all my life."

And speaking after the game, the Kerry hero reflected on his heroic day at the office for his side as Sam Maguire returned to the Kingdom.

“It’s very hard to put into words I suppose,” he explained when speaking to RTE after the game. “It’s very obvious that it is something that I dreamt of all my life.

“I was always confident that we would get over the line even thought it hasn’t worked out for us over the last couple of years.

“It was unbelievable, and to hear the crowd in our back during the second-half was unbelievable.”

David Clifford inspires Kerry to an All-Ireland title.

Clifford, 23, never won an All-Ireland senior football crown prior to today, and for a spell it looked as if his wait for an All-Ireland success would go on.

But he would ensure that his, and Kerry’s wait for an All-Ireland crown would come to a close against Galway.

For the Kingdom, the win caps off a fine year for Jack O’Connor’s side with a National Football League and Munster Senior Championship crown to their name.

