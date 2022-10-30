David Clifford reflects on ‘brilliant’ year as East Kerry claim glory

A day to remember for David Clifford.

David Clifford claimed the Kerry Senior Football Championship with East Kerry on Sunday afternoon, as his side saw off Mid Kerry at Austin Stacks Park.

Starring with an awesome individual tally of 1-09, Clifford and East Kerry claimed the spoils with a third county title in four years, winning the contest by 1-16 to 0-10.

The performance and win brought the curtain down on a superb weekend for the Kerry All-Ireland winner, with Clifford being crowned as the footballer of the year on Friday night in Dublin.

After a keenly-contested first-half between East Kerry and Mid Kerry, East Kerry eventually had too much for their county rivals as Clifford and co. rose to the occasion.

Speaking after the game to TG4, the Fossa and East Kerry clubman reflected on a weekend, and year to remember from a personal point of view.

“Thankfully everything came right for us today, we probably hadn’t really been firing throughout the championship but we got it right in the second half,” he said.

Lán Ama “Thankfully it came right for us in the second half” 👌 Tar éis taispeáinteas den scoth is é David Clifford Laoch na hImeartha inniu! 👏👏 #GAABEO@GAA_BEO | @officialgaa | @Kerry_Official BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/0Ynb4JJRtI — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 30, 2022

“It’s probably always mentioned how close we are as a team with East Kerry. We’ve played all the way up together at school level, so it’s great to be playing with your friends on the biggest day of the year.

“It’s great to have trophies at the end of the year. Last year we lost here to Stacks and we lost to Tyrone with Kerry, so it doesn’t be long changing around.

“It’s been a brilliant year. I’ve been lucky enough to play with teams who kick the ball, so I’ve been lucky enough to be on the receiving end of some great kickers.”

Post match scenes in Austin Stack Park! MOTM @davidcliff13 received his trophy and @DingleSkellig voucher from Jim Garvey @GarveyGroup live on @SportTG4. Chairman @osullivantatler presented Captain @P_Murphy91 with the Bishop Moynihan #GarveysCountyFinal pic.twitter.com/nAm4cvGbZe — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) October 30, 2022

