Dates, time & venue confirmed for All-Ireland quarter-final draw

A huge weekend awaits at Croke Park in over a week’s time.

The GAA have confirmed all the times, dates and venues for the All-Ireland quarter-finals set to take place later this month, after making the draw this morning.

The association have confirmed that all games will take place at Croke Park.

The games will also take place on the weekend of the 25/26 June, with Sky Sports and RTE set to show the games on a rotating basis.

On June 25th, Derry take on Clare at GAA HQ with a 3.45pm throw-in time at the Jones’ Road venue.

At 6pm, Dublin face Cork at the same venue. Both games will be aired live on Sky Sports Arena.

Fixture details have been confirmed for Dublin’s All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final clash with Cork 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/vW5xutJetI — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 13, 2022

On June 26th, Mayo and Kerry top the billing at 4pm, with the game set to be broadcast on RTE 2.

Prior to that, Galway face Armagh at 1.45pm to kick off the double-header on Dublin’s northside, also available to watch on the national broadcaster.

All-Ireland schedule mapped out.

The GAA have also confirmed that both semi-finals will be available to view on RTE and Sky Sports, with the games set to take place on the weekend of July 9/10.

On July 9, the winners of Derry and Clare will face the winners of the tie between Galway and Armagh. Throw-in for that game will be on a Saturday evening at 5.30pm.

On the Sunday, Dublin or Cork will take on Mayo or Kerry at Croke Park, with a 3.30pm pencilled in for that final four showdown.

