Damien Comer reflects on ‘special moment’ as Galway reach the All-Ireland final

A big day for Damien Comer and Galway.

Galway hero Damien Comer reflected on a ‘special moment’, as he inspired the Tribesmen to their first All-Ireland senior football final appearance since 2001.

Comer recorded a superb personal tally of 2-02, as Padraic Joyce’s side had enough in their locker to see off reigning Ulster champions Derry at Croke Park.

“We’ve tried hard year in, year out to get back here, but thankfully we’re back…”

Galway’s win has sealed their place in the All-Ireland final for the first time in over 20 years.

Following a tough watch in the first-half, Galway found momentum when it mattered most and eventually pulled clear of Rory Gallagher’s side.

Speaking after the game, Comer looked back on a special moment for he and his inter-county teammates.

“It’s a special moment,” Comer explained when speaking to RTE. “All I know is that for the Galway fans it has been way too long. We’ve tried hard year in, year out to get back here.

“But thankfully we’re back.”

Galway full-forward Damien Comer picked off 2-02 against Derry in a player of the match performance pic.twitter.com/qVV1kvaDsc — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2022

For Comer, this will be his first appearance in an All-Ireland final, as he puts the ghosts of his prior injury setbacks behind him.

“Every day it gets to you,” he adds. “Even the last couple of weeks you have your knocks and I’ve had my fair share of injuries.

“Mentally it’s tough but thanks to the medical team and all the backroom in Galway. They get me right every time and I owe them a lot.”

Damien Comer.

Having reached the All-Ireland football final, Comer will be hoping that he can inspire his side to another inter-county crown this year, having already won the Connacht Championship.

Galway will face Dublin or Kerry in the All-Ireland final on July 24th, as the Tribesmen look to bring an end to two decades of hurt in All-Ireland football competition.

Read More About: damien comer, galway gaa