Con O’Callaghan & James McCarthy in race against time to prove fitness ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

This would be a big blow for Dublin.

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has issued a worrying update on the injured pair of Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy as the Dubs prepare themselves for an All-Ireland semi-final in just two week’s time.

Farrell’s preparations took a major hit this week when it emerged that O’Callaghan and McCarthy were doubts for their All-Ireland last-eight clash against Cork at Croke Park.

Consequently, both players missed the game through injury, with the pair now major doubts for an All-Ireland semi-final tie against Kerry or Mayo.

Speaking after the win against Cork, Farrell revealed that he is sweating on the fitness of two key men.

“It’s very disappointing for the lads themselves to miss out on today, and it had a huge impact on the team as well – captain and vice-captain and two rock-solid players,” he said.

“That was probably a factor in today’s overall performance for sure and for the next day; it’s part and parcel of the game at this level; injuries and you have to be resilient.

“There’s a level of acceptance around them as well, so it’s pretty much a race against time now, two weeks.

“To be picking up an injury now at this time of year is tough and we’re all hands on deck in terms of our medical staff in terms of trying to get the lads right.”

While the loss of O’Callaghan and McCarthy was a blow, Dublin still managed to ease past Cork after a tighter than expected first-half.

The Dubs only found themselves three points clear at the break, but they eventually raced clear during a dominant second-half display at GAA HQ.

They will now face one of Kerry or Mayo in the semi-final.

