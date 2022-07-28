Colm O’Rourke signals Sunday Game intention for 2023

A blow for RTE.

Newly-appointed Meath boss Colm O’Rourke has confirmed that he is step away from his duties on RTE ahead of his first year as manager of the Royals’ senior football boss.

O’Rourke was appointed as Meath boss in recent days following the departure of previous manager Andy McEntee this summer.

The Simonstown Gaels clubman takes over the reins of the Leinster giants on a three-year term, with a review of his tenure set to arrive at the end of his second year in charge.

“I won’t be doing that (TV work) anyway…”

But speaking on LMFM this afternoon, O’Rourke signalled that he will refrain from taking on any punditry duties with RTE in the wake of his appointment as Meath boss.

As a result, he will follow Pat Spillane who is leaving his punditry duties with the national broadcaster.

“I won’t be doing that (TV work) anyway, certainly in the early part of next year,” he explained. “It’s all in for Meath now at this stage.”

Already, O’Rourke has claimed that one of his targets as boss is to be able to compete with the likes of Dublin for the position as top dog in Leinster.

But he has admitted that that gap will be one which will take time to bridge.

“If you’re not able to beat Dublin then you’re going nowhere,” he said. “So you might as well set out your stall, we have to beat them and we have to get up to their level rather than them coming down to ours.”

Colm O’Rourke’s task.

However, this summer was a sobering one for the Royals, in both the Leinster Championship and All-Ireland action.

In Leinster, Meath were dismantled by Dublin at Croke Park, before then crashing out of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at the hands of Clare in Ennis.

However, one win did arrive against Wicklow in their Leinster Championship opener, with McEntee’s side winning out by a score of 4-13 to 1-12.

