Colm Cooper questions GAA after Armagh v Galway brawl at Croke Park

Former Kerry footballer Colm Cooper hit out at the GAA and their disciplinary system off the back of the ugly scenes that marred the All-Ireland quarter-final between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park.

After Rian O’Neill levelled the game to bring the contest into extra-time, the two sides clashed as they went down the tunnel.

Horrific scenes were then caught on camera, with Tiarnan Lynch and Sean Kelly dismissed in the aftermath of the brawl at GAA HQ.

However, Cooper casted doubt on the GAA’s disciplinary system and way of dealing with contentious incidents – leading to incidents like those that unfurled on Sunday afternoon.

“Are the GAA’s penalties severe enough? Are they dealing with these in an appropriate way?,” he stressed. “Are they doing enough? Because they come and we see them in club games, we see it in inter-county games.

The #SundayGame questioned the decision to send off Armagh’s Aidan Nugent and Galway’s Seán Kelly while Colm Cooper asked whether the GAA’s penalties are severe enough. #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/KFVy5D7llo — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

Armagh v Galway brawl.

Cooper’s comments follow on from Pat Spillane’s passionate reaction to the incident, after he said that game was ‘ruined’ by what unfolded at full-time.

“We should be here praising a great game and we are here looking at disgraceful scenes,” he said. “It is a shame on all the players involved.

“There was a gouging incident, and this is terrible. But Jesus, holy god. We have so many rules and regulations in Croke Park and you send two teams down the same spot straight after the game.

“Disgusting. Scandalous. We can’t hide behind this. We should be talking about a great game of football, and then they went and destroyed it.” The #sundaygame panel react to scenes of striking and apparent eye-gouging in the aftermath of the full-time whistle in Croke Park. pic.twitter.com/gRWROHanpv — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

“You have fellas who were not involved.. But the possible eye-gouging was done by a fella who was not involved so you had everyone there. It was disgraceful.

“Scandalous, Disgraceful. A shame on all the people involved. We should be talking about a great game of football, and we had one. I’m jealous of the hurling boys every day, and we just got a game.

“Then they destroyed it.”

