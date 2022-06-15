Clare v Wexford: TV details, throw-in time and team news for All-Ireland quarter-final

Clare v Wexford TV details.

Clare v Wexford is one of two All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals on TV this Saturday, as we move towards the business end of the Championship.

Clare got here after losing to Limerick in the Munster Championship final, and they will take on a Wexford side who come into the game off the back of an important win against Kerry.

Clare in form.

Despite losing to Limerick in the Munster decider, the Banner have been one of the form side’s of this years Hurling Championship.

And they will be hoping that they can latch onto that form and momentum ahead of the All-Ireland phase of the competition.

Wexford on the other hand are building some much-needed momentum after a stuttering start to their summer, defeating Kilkenny and Kerry in their last two games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the meeting between Clare and Wexford.

When does Clare v Wexford take place?

The All-Ireland quarter-final between Clare and Wexford will take place at Semple Stadium in Thurles, with a throw-in time of 3.45pm on Saturday June 18th.

It will be the second match of a double-header at the venue, with the other quarter-final between Galway and Cork beginning at 1.45pm.

Will the game be on TV?

Both matches will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

What is at stake?

Clare and Wexford will be playing for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will face Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in a Croke Park showdown.

The other semi-final will see the winners of Galway and Cork take on Limerick.

IMPORTANT: Tickets for match v Clare will be sold through clubs, and club orders must be complete by 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Please check with your club for local arrangements. Only a small number of tickets will be on sale online and in shops. Pricing details to be announced soon pic.twitter.com/q3Jf6c1wOS — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 13, 2022

What is the team news?

Full team news will be updated in due course.

