Cavan v Westmeath: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Tailteann Cup final

Cavan v Westmeath takes place in the Tailteann Cup final on TV this Saturday, as the inaugural edition of the competition heads towards an exciting conclusion.

The Tailteann Cup was set up in order to give so-called lesser counties the chance to lift some silverware, with teams from Division 3 and 4 of the Allianz National Football League taking part.

The first edition of the competition has now reached the final two, with Cavan and Westmeath still in with a shout of winning. Here’s everything you need to know about Cavan v Westmeath on Saturday.

What time does Cavan v Westmeath take place?

Cavan v Westmeath will throw in at Croke Park at 3pm on Saturday, July 9th.

It will be the first of a double-header to take place at GAA HQ on the day, with Derry v Galway taking place at 5.30pm in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Will Cavan v Westmeath be on TV?

The Tailteann Cup final will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm. It will also be broadcast on GAA GO for those living outside the island of Ireland.

How did we get here?

Cavan defeated Down 0-24 1-12 in their first round meeting before getting the better of Fermanagh in the quarter-final, by a score of 2-16 to 0-13.

They then saw off Sligo in the semi-final of the competition, setting up a date with the Lake County in the final.

On the other hand, Westmeath began their Tailteann Cup campaign by seeing off Laois in their opening round tie of the competition.

They then defeated Carlow in the quarter-final stage, before turning in their best performance yet to motor past Offaly in the semi-final. They will now take on Cavan for the honour of claiming the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Team News.

The Tailteann Cup Final is now only 1 week away.

