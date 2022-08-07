Brian Dowling pays respects to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke after Kilkenny’s All-Ireland final win

A nice tribute from the Kilkenny boss.

Kilkenny Camogie boss Brian Dowling paid his respects to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke after his side won the All-Ireland Final on Sunday afternoon.

Dowling’s side were forced to score a number of late scores to see off Cork in the Croke Park decider, winning the game by a score of 1-13 to 1-12.

However, at the forefront of Dowling’s mind after the game was the family and friends of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke, who suddenly passed away on Friday night when playing a club match in Tipperary.

Brian Dowling reveals a powerful team meeting told him Kilkenny would not lose this final, as he also offers condolences to the family of Dillon Quirke. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/EylEmRHVMD — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 7, 2022

“Just before I go, I would like pay to our respects and condolences to Dillon Quirke, his family, friends and teammates” he said after the game.

“The news rocked the country on Friday night. We are absolutely devastated. At the end of the day we are delighted, but it only a game of hurling.

“There is a lot more that goes on off the pitch, and on behalf of myself and Kilkenny Camogie, I am thinking of Dillon’s family and friends at this tough time.”

Kilkenny’s day at Croke Park

For Dowling’s side, they won their 15th All-Ireland Camogie title, and their second in three years.

The Cats’ last one arrived in 2020, when they won the O’Duffy Cup at an empty Croke Park due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

When speaking after the game to RTE Sport, Kilkenny goalscorer O’Dwyer reflected on her goal, and Kilkenny’s All-Ireland success.

Sophie O'Dwyer with a late, late goal for Kilkenny. They lead after trailing for much of this half. Conclusion coming up live now on @rte2, #sundaygame at 9.30pmhttps://t.co/eBULqhZOji pic.twitter.com/nSiUnS0Rt2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 7, 2022

“It is absolutely amazing,” she said after the game. “It is one of the best feelings ever, I am delighted.

“We knew that our backs were going to be put against the wall at some stage of the match. But the sheer work-rate from everyone.. We knew that if we kept doing that we had a great chance of getting over the line.

“The girls were fantastic out there today.”

