Wexford star Lee Chin pays tribute to ‘role model’ Brian Cody

Wexford star Lee Chin has paid tribute to departing Kilkenny senior hurling boss Brian Cody, as the legendary manager called time on his inter-county career last month.

Chin, who came up against Cody on several occasions with his native Wexford, was no stranger to the rivalry present between the two sides, but he was also well aware of the respect Cody had for him, and vice versa.

Many keenly-contested battles were had between Cody and Wexford through the years, and he does admit that he relished the prospect of playing the Cats under Cody’s tenure.

“What a servant he has been, and what a role model…”

“It was a sad day, and a great day for Brian to sum up his career,” Chin explained when speaking at the launch of Budweiser as the official beer of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“But it was a sad day. I watched Brian and played against Brian in the middle of my career, and I have seen Brian now retire.

“What a servant he has been, and what a role model. He’s a guy that I deeply admire and I always respected him. I felt that Brian had that respect for me, and we would often have a handshake after a game and a little quiet word.

“You would often hear about Brian and how he runs his camp and it is quite intriguing at times. But I always got a warm welcome from Brian anytime after games, I really do wish him all the best.

Reaction from the streets of Kilkenny city and Eddie Keher after Brian Cody called time on his 24-year tenure as manager of the county's senior hurling team #rtegaa @rtenews @KilkennyCLG #BrianCody #hurling pic.twitter.com/lAFCG0pK47 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 23, 2022

“I know he is married to a Wexford woman too, so I hope he rides off into the sunset now and enjoys his time off.”

“He would have that quiet little word which always meant a lot to me…”

In the pair’s last encounter, it was Chin’s Wexford who came out on top in the win, but those wins were rare for the Slaneysiders under Cody’s tenure.

And despite having the upper hand over Wexford, Cody also held a respect for the Cats’ fierce local foe.

“When you had Brian Cody on the sideline you always knew what his side were going to bring,” Chin reflects. “There was no let up in Brian, and he was as ruthless as they came.

“We’ve had great battles over the years between ourselves and Kilkenny over the last few years.

“And like I said, he would have that quiet little word which always meant a lot to me. He was very respectful, and I always enjoyed my time playing against Brian.

He then added: “It was always a great rivalry, and it is the game I always look forward to the most just in terms of the savagery and competition that’s in it.

“We’re very close in terms of counties and a lot of lads cross each other in college and different things. With Brian, he is the best manager that we have ever seen and to always come up against a guy like that and give it a rattle was always enjoyable for me.

“Those games were the most enjoyable of my career, and Brian had a lot to do with that.”

