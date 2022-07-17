Brian Cody sums up emotions after Kilkenny’s All-Ireland final loss

Brian Cody is proud of his side.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody has lumped praise on his side, despite the Cats missing out on an All-Ireland final win against Limerick at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Cody’s side came into the contest as major underdogs, but they used that tag as a galvanising force, turning in a superb performance despite testing conditions at GAA HQ.

Cody’s battling side were defeated by a score of 1-31 to 2-26, but that did not take away from his pride of his side’s performance.

“Our lads deserve great credit for the way they fought it out until the very end…”

“Our lads deserve great credit for the way they fought it out until the very end against the All-Ireland champions for the last two years,” Cody said when speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

“They got an early goal that gave them great confidence to keep going but we settled into it well and fought until the bitter end.

“In the second-half we kept going, and obviously we are massively disappointed. But all I can say to the players is that I have huge admiration for the way they went about it.”

“Every Kilkenny person should be massively proud of what they put into the game..”

Coming into this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship, few considered Kilkenny as genuine All-Ireland contenders. But wins against Galway and Clare put them right into the conversation.

“Every Kilkenny person should be massively proud of what they put into the game,” Cody added.

“We weren’t looked upon as a team with great chances this year and we got to here, and we fought it out.

“The players deserve great credit. Having said all that, Limerick are the All-Ireland champions and we congratulate them for that. They are a super team,” he finished.

