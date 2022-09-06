Brian Cody makes shock return to sideline after bringing an end to Kilkenny reign

He is back on the sideline.

Legendary Kilkenny boss Brian Cody has made his return to the sideline, just weeks after he brought an end to his stint in charge of Kilkenny at inter-county level.

Kilkenny GAA confirmed Cody’s departure from the inter-county set-up last month, with multiple tributes coming Cody’s way in the wake of his exit from the fold.

However, Cody is already back in management after re-joining his club side James Stephens for the season ahead.

Joining James Stephens as a selector, Cody’s youngest son Diarmuid is captain, but the club have suffered a difficult campaign in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship.

The club have also endured a barren few years in regards to on-field success, with their latest county title arriving in 2011.

However, they will be hoping that Cody can help inspire them to succes sooner rather than later, and help turn their fortunes around.

Currently, James Stephens are managed by former Laois boss Seamus Dwyer, who will be buoyed that he has been able to add Cody to his ranks.

“Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by…”

During his decorated time in charge of the Cats, Cody led Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland senior hurling titles, and 18 Leinster titles during his 24 years in charge.

He also won a further 10 National Hurling League titles when in charge of the Noresiders.

“On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his life time of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling,” a Kilkenny GAA statement read last month.

“The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between Team Management, Players, County Board, Clubs and Supporters Clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

“We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed.

“Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.”

