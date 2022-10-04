Tipperary hero Brendan Maher set for Offaly inter-county role

A coup for Offaly.

Offaly are set to confirm the appointment of former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Brendan Maher as a coach, as the Faithful County prepare themselves for the 2023 inter-county season.

In recent weeks, Offaly have appointed Johnny Kelly as their new senior hurling inter-county boss, with Maher now linking up with his former club boss again.

Maher’s move into inter-county coaching has been confirmed by the Irish Independent as Offaly look to build on the underage success they have enjoyed in recent years.

Offaly add to their coaching ranks.

Maher, 33, is expected to join Offaly as a performance coach – similar to the role that is currently held by Donncha O’Callaghan with the Waterford senior inter-county set-up under Davy Fitzgerald.

However, 2023 is an important year for Offaly after a number of testing years for the county at senior inter-county level.

Despite tasting success in underage action this year, the Faithful County remain in Division 2A of the Allianz National Hurling League, and also ply their trade in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

However, a host of emerging prospects coming through have raised expectations in the county following the end of Michael Fennelly’s reign as manager.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup this year, Offaly missed out on a place in the final by virtue of points difference, as Antrim and Kerry reached the Croke Park decider.

However, they will now be joined by Laois in the competition in 2023 after they were relegated from the Leinster Championship.

Brendan Maher.

Maher’s brother Martin is already on Offaly’s backroom team ahead of the 2023 campaign, with Kelly being promoted from within to take charge of the county’s side senior side.

In the past, Kelly has worked under Fennelly, with the pair enjoying relative success together when involved in the Offaly inter-county fold.

They will now be joined by Brendan who brought an end to his own playing days in 2021, after claiming three All-Ireland medals with the Premier County.

