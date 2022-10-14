Boidu Sayeh explains how hit TV show accelerated Westmeath return

Boidu Sayeh is back for Westmeath in 2023.

Westmeath star Boidu Sayeh has explained how RTE’s hit TV show ‘Hell Week’ has accelerated his return to inter-county GAA action with the Lake County.

Sayeh, 26, missed out on Westmeath’s Tailteann Cup success this year – as he took a self-imposed break from the sport to re-ignite his love for the game.

“Being back in that team element was something I missed…”

And that he has, with the Rosemount clubman set to make his inter-county return next year under Dessie Dolan and Paul Keane.

After being able to take a break from the intense demands of the inter-county game, Sayeh explained that he missed his involvement in team environments.

“Hell Week had a big impact,” he explained upon his return. “It was the team thing. In some events if you didn’t make it, your team didn’t make it.

“Being back in that team element was something I missed. It was something I was in from U-12 (with GAA) and it brought back all those little memories.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get back with Westmeath. A lot of people said you wouldn’t get back again after taking a year out, but the Hell Week thing, being in a team environment, looking out for each other and stuff, that brought all of it back.”

“We’re unlucky in having a Dublin team that’s so dominant in Leinster, but we really want to bring Leinster back to Westmeath…”

In Sayeh’s absence, Westmeath claimed the Tailteann Cup – with the 26-year-old missing out on a superb campaign for the Lake County.

“Everyone wants to be part of a winning team,” he added. “I did miss it but at the same time I was glad I wasn’t there because I don’t think I would have performed as well if I’d stayed on the team, from my own personal health.

“But I was at the Tailteann Cup final and super proud of the lads. I definitely believe I can bring something else to the team next year if I get picked.”

But for now, Sayeh is eyeing a return to more success for Westmeath on the inter-county stage.

In fact, his first GAA game he saw live was when Westmeath claimed the Leinster title in 2004 under legendary Kerryman Páidí Ó’Sé.

“That’s still the standout moment [for me],” he added. “It hasn’t been done since and it’s something that us, as young lads, looking up to them, definitely want to do.

“We’re unlucky in having a Dublin team that’s so dominant in Leinster, but we really want to bring Leinster back to Westmeath, that’s been our goal ever since I was first on the panel, so John and Dessie are huge influences.”

