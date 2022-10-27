Armagh great questions Rian O’Neill’s All-Star omission

He does not seem impressed.

Armagh great and All-Ireland winning forward Steven McDonnell has questioned why Rian O’Neill was left out of the 2022 All-Star football team.

O’Neill was one of Armagh’s best performers this season, as Kieran McGeeney’s side impressed in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

However, his efforts were not enough to be named in the All-Star football team of the year.

Steven McDonnell ‘confused’ by Rían O’Neill’s All-Star omission.

Airing his view on Twitter after the XV was named, McDonnell questioned why the Armagh star was left out of the star-studded side.

‘No Rían O’Neill in the All-Star team,’ he wrote, suggesting that he was ‘confused’ by O’Neill’s omission from the squad.

During the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, O’Neill racked up a fine individual tally of 1-15 from four games.

However, it was in the All-Ireland qualifiers where he impressed the most after a disappointing Ulster Championship campaign for the Orchard County.

After losing to Donegal in their provincial opener, Armagh dismissed Tyrone and Armagh to seal their place in an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway at Croke Park.

Rian O'Neill keeps Armagh hopes alive with an 79th minute equaliser to force extra-time against Galway. An incredible fightback. Violent scenes then erupt as the full-time whistle goes, including an apparent eye gouge, as the teams head for the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/KO6qbjHdRC — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

Despite reaching the last-eight, their exit was marred by an ugly on-pitch melee that saw several players disciplined by referee on the day, David Coldrick.

Amragh’s 2022 campaign.

But for O’Neill it was a game that saw him almost grab headlines of his own, with his sharp-shooting prowess from dead-ball situations forcing extra-time in the tie.

However, Armagh eventually lost the game on penalties.

Despite that, it was a year to remember for Armagh, who also enjoyed an impressive Allianz National Football League campaign in Division One.

In the National League, O’Neill recorded a similarly impressive tally of 1-25 throughout Armagh’s seven games played.

The Orchard County were pipped to a place in the final by Mayo although, losing their last game against Donegal by a single point – with O’Neill shining throughout.

Read More About: armagh gaa, Rian O'Neill