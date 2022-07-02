Anthony Daly hints at reason for Clare’s ‘total malfunction’ during heavy Kilkenny loss

It was a bad day at the office for Clare.

Anthony Daly suggested that Clare may have emptied the tank during their Munster hurling final defeat to Limerick, in the wake of their dismal All-Ireland semi-final loss against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The Banner were outgunned during a dire first-half display, as Kilkenny blitzed their Munster opponents at GAA HQ.

And speaking after the game, Daly suggested that Clare may have left all they had in the Munster final defeat to Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The loss was Clare’s first of the Championship, and it could not have arrived at a worse time.

“The lads have given us a great year,” Daly reflected as Clare sank to a heavy beating. “A lot of people gave them no chance getting out of Munster, but it was just a total malfunction for some reason.

“Maybe we [Clare] left it all in the Munster final..

“There were signs of it in the Wexford game, but they dug it out. Against this crowd, Kilkenny, when they’re tuned in and are underdogs for a game..”

Clare.

However, while the final result will sting Clare, it should not take away from a memorable All-Ireland hurling championship for Brian Lohan’s side.

The Banner picked up some memorable results throughout the championship, dismantling the likes of Cork and Tipperary on their way to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Shane O’Donnell scooped the man-of-the-match accolade for his role in Clare’s victory. pic.twitter.com/Qt1uGx5BLX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 18, 2022

Despite that, they must now wait a number of months to rectify things next year as club action takes centre stage in the weeks and months ahead.

