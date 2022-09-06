Andy Moran explains Mayo senior boss links

He was never in the race.

Former Mayo senior football star Andy Moran has rubbished claims suggesting that he was ‘in the race’ for the previously vacant senior job in his home county.

Currently in charge of Connacht outfit Leitrim, Moran has started to build the foundations for a promising future for senior football in the county since his arrival.

However, in the wake of James Horan’s departure as boss of Mayo, Moran’s name was suggested as a possible replacement for his former inter-county boss.

“I entered a race that I didn’t mean to enter…”

And while he did enter the race to take over Mayo, Moran stressed that he ‘did not mean’ to.

“I entered a race that I didn’t mean to enter,” Moran said when speaking to the FinalWhistle.ie podcast. “I didn’t really want to have anything to do (with the Mayo job).

“The name was kind of floating around the Mayo set-up and I was just, I’d been telling these guys in Leitrim, the players, that this could be an 18-month, two-year, three-year project and that we need to dig in, lift our weights, do our athletic training, get our skills right over the period and if I left my name in for a race in Mayo…so I thought it was just very important that I took my name out of there very quickly.

“We had a quick discussion with the county board and it was done very, very quickly.

“As I said, I entered a race that I didn’t want to be in so it was very important that I took myself out of that as quick as I could.”

With Moran opting out of the race as quickly as he entered proceedings, Mayo finally opted to offer the job to Kevin McStay.

McStay was most recently in charge of Roscommon, and has also previously managed Galway.

But ahead of the beginning of his term as manager of the Mayo senior team, he will be hoping that he can add his big-game experience to a squad that is vying for an end to their All-Ireland heartache.

