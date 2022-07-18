All-Ireland Football Final: Throw-in time and TV details for Galway v Kerry

All-Ireland Football Final: TV details.

The All-Ireland Football Final is always one of the major TV events in Ireland and this year will be no different.

Galway and Kerry will go head-to-head at Croke Park for the right to lift the Sam Maguire Cup at the end of the first full-capacity final since 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the All-Ireland Football Final on TV.

When does the All-Ireland Football Final take place?

The All-Ireland Football Final takes place on Sunday July 24th at Croke Park, with a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

How can I watch it on TV?

The showpiece event will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 2pm. It will also be shown on Sky Sports Arena, where coverage will start at 2.30pm.

For those outside the country, the match will be available to watch on GAAGO.

Galway v Kerry: How did we get here?

Kerry reached the All-Ireland quarter-final by virtue of winning the Munster Senior Football Championship with relative ease.

The Kingdom saw off Cork to reach the Munster final, where they dismantled Limerick in the decider. However, stiffer tests lay in waiting during the All-Ireland phase of the Championship.

In their last-eight clash against Mayo, Jack O’Connor’s side put their evident ring rust to one side to seal their place in an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

And it was there where they rose to the occasion, with Seanie O’Shea’s late winner breaking Dublin hearts at Croke Park to seal their place in the final.

On the other hand, Galway reached the All-Ireland final thanks to a similarly impressive run this summer.

Winning the Connacht Championship, the Tribesmen came through a pulsating All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh, before then defeating Derry in their semi-final showdown.

Galway v Kerry: What is at stake?

With a record 37 titles to their name, Kerry will be hoping to take home Sam Maguire for the first time since 2014 when they take on Galway on Sunday afternoon.

But they do face a side who are on the rise, and have been forced to endure an extended wait for an All-Ireland Football title.

Sean O'Shea steps up with the final kick of the game to win the match for Kerry and break Dublin hearts. They reach the All-Ireland final to play Galway. Highlights on #sundaygame from 10.10pm pic.twitter.com/WRq72iNlAz — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 10, 2022

The last time Galway won an All-Ireland title was in 2001, and the last time they met Kerry in a final was in 2000, a game that the Kingdom won.

