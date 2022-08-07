All-Ireland Camogie Final: Throw-in time and TV details for Cork v Kilkenny

All-Ireland Camogie Final: TV details.

The All-Ireland Camogie Final will be one of the major TV events in Ireland this weekend, as Cork and Kilkenny battle it out for the O’Duffy Cup.

The two counties will clash in the main event of a triple-header of Camogie at Croke Park this Sunday, after the completion of the Junior Final and the Intermediate Final.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the All-Ireland Camogie Final on TV.

When does the All-Ireland Camogie Final take place?

The All-Ireland Camogie Final between Cork and Kilkenny will take place on Sunday August 7th, with a throw-in time of 4.15pm.

Before that, Antrim and Armagh will compete in the All-Ireland Junior Final at 12pm, before Cork and Galway clash in the Intermediate Final at 2pm.

Will the games be on TV?

All three matches will be broadcast live on what will be a bumper day of Camogie on RTE 2. Coverage on the day will begin at 11.35am.

In case you miss anything, highlights of all three matches will be featured on The Sunday Game, which will begin at 9.30pm on RTE 2.

'We'd love to win it in front of family and friends' – @KilkennyCamogie manager Brian Dowling on the quest to win the O'Duffy Cup – this time in much different surroundings than was the case in 2020 live on @RTE2 and the @RTEplayer – listen live on @sundaysport @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/vZvt6Ngzb3 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 7, 2022

What is at stake?

For Cork, they are chasing yet another O’Duffy Cup crown this weekend, a trophy that would be their 29th if they manage to do so.

But should they do that, they will have to go one better than they did last year, having lost to Galway in the final in 2021. The Rebel County’s most recent O’Duffy Cup win arrived in 2018, when they defeated Kilkenny on that occasion.

Cork reached the All-Ireland Camogie Final after winning their semi-final tie against Waterford by a five-point margin at GAA HQ.

For Kilkenny, a win for them would be their first since 2020, and their 15th in total. The Cats defeated last year’s All-Ireland champions Galway in their respective semi-final showdown.

