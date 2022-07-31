‘I’m an absolute emotional wreck’ – Laois star reflects on All-Ireland Intermediate final win

A great day for Laois football.

Laois star Aisling Donoher reflected on a momentous day for Laois football, as her side claimed the All-Ireland Intermediate crown at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Laois raced clear during a dominant first-half display against Wexford, but they were almost pegged back by the Slaneysiders at GAA HQ.

However, the Leinster side held firm against their provincial foes, sealing their first All-Ireland Intermediate crown in 20 years.

“We have worked so hard. It’s been 20 long years coming, but we did it…”

Speaking to TG4 after the game, Donogher spoke of her delight at her side getting the job done against a side that have brought their fair share of heartache to Laois over the years.

“I am an absolute emotional wreck. I’m speechless,” she explained. “I can’t put into words what today means. The support Laois ladies have brought, thank you so much.

She added: “We’ve been in this position before. We played Wexford in the Leinster semi-final, and we were 11 points up, and they came back and beat us by two points.

