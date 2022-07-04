Offaly starlet hailed after ‘incredible’ minor final display

Offaly are on their way back.

Davy Fitzgerald hailed the precocious talents of Offaly minor starlet Adam Screeney, despite the Faithful County’s crushing defeat against Tipperary at Nowlan Park.

Offaly turned in a superb display to give the Premier County an almighty fright, but it was not to be in the end as Paddy McCormack‘s late winner proved to be the difference between the sides.

However, it was the talents of Screeney that caught the eye for Offaly, with Fitzgerald identifying the youngster as one of the best on the Nowlan Park pitch

“That’s the type of skill that you watch hurling for..”

The game was marred by a last-gasp refereeing decision that went against Offaly, with the Premier County grabbing a dramatic late winner in the aftermath.

But in front of a capacity crowd in Kilkenny, Screeney made the occasion his own.

“He’s a very slight guy so he is,” Fitzgerald began. “It’s just his footwork and his movement. “It doesn’t matter. Left or right, he can do anything with the ball. His awareness of people around him is fantastic.

“He is always showing out front, and that skill is incredible for such a young guy.

"This [game] did not faze him. I think this guy actually thrived in front of a crowd of 20,000-plus.

“This [game] did not faze him. I think this guy actually thrived in front of a crowd of 20,000-plus.

“That’s the type of skill that you watch hurling for and to see that young man do what he did was incredible.”

While Offaly were undone at the death, they can take plenty of confidence from their run to an All-Ireland final.

However, they will also be left aggrieved with the manner of the decision that went against them late on in the contest.

“What a phenomenal occasion today for the GAA, but in terms of us, I think one or two decisions went against us in the end,” Offaly boss Lee O’Connor said after the game.

“If we got the break of the ball and the luck of it, we could have been clearing the ball and we could be talking about a different situation now.

“Overall, we gave everything we could today. I was in a very similar situation in 1994 when we were five points up and these things happen.

"Overall, we gave everything we could today. I was in a very similar situation in 1994 when we were five points up and these things happen.

“I’d like to look back on it and see because everything happened so quickly in those last 30 seconds. It is just one of those things.”

