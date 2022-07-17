‘Absolutely incredible’ – Gearoid Hegarty reacts as Limerick claim thrilling All-Ireland final win

A brilliant day for Limerick.

Limerick have claimed the All-Ireland Hurling title for the third year in a row, as they saw off Kilkenny in a game for the ages at Croke Park in Dublin.

The Treaty were forced to stave off a serious battle from the Cats, who came into the game as rank outsiders.

And speaking after the game, Gearoid Hegarty summed up his emotions as he and his inter-county teammates collected yet another All-Ireland Hurling crown.

“That’s what it means, that’s what it means,” Hegarty, who scored a stunning goal, said after the full-time whistle. “Absolutely incredible. I think it’s the first time we’ve had a full crowd here in I don’t know how long.

“That was some battle. We have so much respect for those Kilkenny lads and what they have done.

“They have some of the best hurlers to ever play the game and we knew how hard it was going to be. I’m just absolutely delighted. What a place, I just love this place so much.

"I love this place" Gearoid Hegarty savours the moments and Limerick's three-time All-Ireland success. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/lym7nH8L7n — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 17, 2022

“What a day, what a day for Limerick fans.”

He added: “Listen to Delores [O’Riordan] here in front of 82,500 people. It does not get any better than that, let me tell you. We had a few hard months like we did every other year and a tough league..

“But it’s all about today. It’s all about these days! What a day!”

Limerick v Kilkenny.

The win came amid a testing campaign for Limerick this summer, as they battled back from a tough National Hurling League campaign.

John Kiely’s side started the game in frightening fashion, as they threatened to pull away from Kilkenny early on.

But the Cats did not give Limerick an inch, losing out by a small two-point margin in the intense heat at Croke Park.

