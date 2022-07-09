“It’s an absolute joke” – Hawkeye gaffe slammed in All-Ireland semi-final

Not a good look.

RTE GAA analysts Pat Spillane and Lee Keegan condemned the Hawkeye gaffe that threatened to mar the All-Ireland semi-final clash between Derry and Galway at Croke Park.

Just before the half-time break, a Shane Walsh point was incorrectly ruled out by Hawkeye, after the umpire correctly pointed the effort on goal.

However, the point was eventually awarded to Galway after the half-time break, avoiding a possible nightmare scenario for both teams and the GAA.

“A human error or not, that is scandalous. That is wrong..”

But speaking in the aftermath of the incident, Spillane and Keegan hit out at the error made by the technology at Croke Park.

“It’s an absolute joke.” Spillane stressed. “With our own two eyes, all of us here, that it went between the posts.

“It was most definitely a point. Hawkeye is available in a few grounds in Ireland, and they are getting huge money to get things right.

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh’s free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise

📱 https://t.co/AhGH0dO2Ff

📺 https://t.co/ced90fBubg

📻 https://t.co/2SRRKdgjzu pic.twitter.com/NAimqXO9P2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2022

“A human error or not, that is scandalous. That is wrong..”

Keegan then added: “I can’t even understand why they are calling Hawkeye.

“I don’t see point in having it there if we can’t get it right. As Pat rightly said, if that isn’t rectified it is going to spoil the game.”

Hawkeye.

Thankfully, the point was not kept away from the Tribesmen, with Walsh ensuring that the sides were level at the break at four points apiece.

However, the episode of this latest Hawkeye gaffe will pose serious questions surrounding the long-term viability of the software within the GAA.

Hawkeye was stood down for the second-half of the game.

Read More About: derry gaa, galway gaa, hawkeye, lee keegan, Pat Spillane