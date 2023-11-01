Tipperary decide on Paul Kelly as new senior football manager

Written by Ryan Murphy…

Paul Kelly named Tipperary manager.

Another Intercounty football management role has been filled tonight as Tipperary have named Paul Kelly as their manager for the upcoming season.

Former Naas manager Kelly will be taking over from David Power who departed the role in June. Power guided Tipperary to Munster championship glory in 2020.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerlad has been named as selector as well as the goalkeeping coach.

New look Tipperary coaching team.

Hugh Kenny from Wicklow has also been named as part of the coaching staff, with Adrian O’Brien from Limerick as the Athletic Performance coach.

Tipperary had a disappointing season this year, losing to Waterford in the Munster quarter final and failing to get out of the group in the new Tailteann Cup.

Kelly was involved in the intercounty scene last year where he served as a selector for Oisin McConville with the Wicklow footballers.

Tipperary will be competing in Division 4 of the Allianz Football league and have been drawn against Waterford in the Munster championship who have yet to appoint a manager for the upcoming season.

White Smoke Paul Kelly former Naas and Thomas Davis manager is the new Tipp Football Manager. pic.twitter.com/AXtxOkJ75n — The Premier 'View' (@PremierviewPod) October 31, 2023

Hope.

Tipperary Football Committee chairman Conor O’Dwyer commented: “I am delighted with the management team we have put in place for the next three years.

“All involved bring a wealth of experience across all aspects of football coaching and management and places Tipperary Football in a strong position to progress and prosper.

“In particular, in Paul Kelly, I believe we have a man with the footballing experience, organisational ability and passion to succeed, to successfully lead Tipperary Football over the next few years.

“We wish him and his team well as they start out on this journey and will do all we can to support them along the way”

You can read full statement from Tipperary GAA by clicking here.