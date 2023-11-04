Pundit Preview: The Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship

Written by Éanna Mackey

A look ahead to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship begins this weekend with a quarter-final meeting between holders Ballygunner and Sarsfields of Cork.

The ten-in-a-row Waterford champions are looking at three-in-a-row in Munster with a star-studded line-up including the likes of All-Star winning goalkeeper Stephen O’Keefe, as well as Paraic Mahoney and Dessie Hutchinson.

Sarsfields won their seventh Cork title and first since 2014 defeating Midleton in the process. Key to them will be the likes of Conor Sullivan and Jack O’Connor.

Sarsfields are Cork hurling kingpins again – to win the title they beat the previous four champions, St Finbarr's (2022), Blackrock (2020), Imokilly (2017-19) and Midleton (2021)https://t.co/SSK01jZbOd — Denis Hurley (@Denis_Hurley) October 15, 2023

Na Piarsigh excited for the Munster Championship.

The prize for the victors will be a clash against Limerick kingpins and Munster heavyweights Na Piarsaigh.

The Caherdavin club secured their eighth Limerick title since 2011 brushing off the challenge of Patrickswell.

Having won four Munsters and an All-Ireland since their first, the prospect of a renewal of their rivalry with Ballygunner in the semi-finals is a mouth-watering prospect for neutrals.

Na Piarsaigh’s squad is peppered with Limerick stars, past and present including the likes of Peter Casey, Conor Boylan, Shane Dowling, and captain Mike Casey.

The other side of the draw will see the meeting Kiladangan at home to Clare champions Clonlara in Semple Stadium.

The north Tipperary men secured only their second-ever County Championship in a replay against Thurles Sarsfields at the weekend.

Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan, free-taker Billy Seymour and wing-forward Sean Hayes will be vital for Tipp men.

Clonlara won their third Clare title earlier this year defeating Crusheen in the final. Their last outing in Munster came in the form of a heavy defeat to current Cork champions Sarsfield.

Amongst their ranks is Clare stalwart John Conlon, as well as Ian and Colm Galvin and David Fitzgerald.

Munster Club Championship 2023

QF Ballygunner (Waterford) vs Sarsfields (Cork) 5/11/2023 1.30pm

SF Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) vs QF Winner 19/11/2023 4pm

SF Kiladangan (Tipperary) vs Clonlara (Clare ) 19/11/2023 2pm

Final will be played 2 or 3/12/2023

All games will be broadcast live on TG4.