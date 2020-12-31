Year draws to a busy close for fans of FIFA 21 with extra benefits

Christmas came earlier for fans of FIFA Ultimate Team with a host of benefits to enjoy throughout the month of December.

Earlier this month, EA SPORTS revealed their FIFA Ultimate Team’s annual “Team of the Group Stage” to recognise the best performers in the opening rounds of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The team featured upgraded versions of players who impressed throughout the group stages in Europe and among those included were Champions League top scorers Alvaro Morata, Erling Haaland and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

December also saw the launch of the FIFA 21 FUT Freeze campaign. The FUT Freeze pushes in-game player items out of their typical positional comfort zones helping you change the way you think about building your Ultimate Team

Following the announcement of the first FUT Freeze squad, which included Sadio Mané, Eden Hazard and Bernardo Silva, another UEL/UCL Road to the Finals team was announced.

These player items receive an upgrade each time their team succeeds at select stages throughout the tournaments. With the group stages drawing to a close, Raphaël Varane, Gini Wijnaldum and Paul Pogba were among those named in the third RTTF team.

Also included in the FUT Freeze window are Icon Swaps. This enables you to complete specific in-game Objectives and then receive Player Tokens that can be redeemed for ICON player or pack rewards via the Token Booth Squad Building Challenges.

The first batch of Prime Icons was released this month, replacing their Base Icon versions in FUT packs. Brazil legends Pelé and Ronaldo are among the highest-rated Prime Icons.

Some of the top performers and performances from the week that was in the world of football. 🌍⚽️👊#TOTW14 is available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/h02l8CTEsj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 30, 2020

Each week, EA SPORTS continues to reward the best individual performances throughout all competitions in their Team of the Week.

A host of Premier League stars were recognised throughout the month of December including Wilfried Zaha and Jamie Vardy who helped establish Leicester City as serious Premier League contenders.

Make sure to stay tuned for the highly-anticipated announcement of the Team of the Year which is expected to take place in early January 2021.

Keep up to date with all the latest FIFA 21 news on the EA SPORTS website.

