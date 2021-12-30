Winter Wildcards highlight of busy festive season for FIFA 22 fans

We’re midway through the festive season and the celebrations continue with EA SPORTS and FIFA 22.

The highlight has been the Winter Wildcards, which inspired by past, present, and potential future FUT player upgrades, allocate a variety of permanent boosts for Winter Wildcard Player Items.

The first team, announced in early December, included stars such as Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba, and Kingsley Coman. Meanwhile team two was headed up by Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard and Anthony Martial.

Another incentive for FIFA 22 fans saw the biggest of rivals clash on the pitch in FUT Versus. The 11 players in the FUT Versus squad were given two contrasting playing styles in FUT 22: Versus Fire and Versus Ice, which gave each FUT Versus player two unique permanent upgrades and item designs.

The teams were led by Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford who were joined by Adama Traoré and Federico Valverde among others.

The end of the year also saw the end of the group stages in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. As always, EA SPORTS released their Team of the Group Stage, littered with players who have been lighting up the competitions since the start of the season.

With nine goals already in the Champions League this season, it is no surprise that Robert Lewandowski is the top rated player in the team, closely followed by Mo Salah who has been lighting up the competition with seven goals.

Every player on the team was given even bigger upgrades than the traditional one level upgrade for select players to recognise their outstanding performances.

Reminder that anyone who plays FIFA 22 before January 14, 2022 will be granted a Next Generation Player item on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

The Next Generation Player Item will contain one item out of the six Special Next Generation Player Items that celebrate Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Théo Hernandez, and Christian Pulisic’s status as up and coming stars in the world of football. Their items celebrate a defining moment from their careers to date which brought their talent to the world’s attention. The ratings for each Next Generation item correspond to each player’s ability at the time of their decisive moment.

These are untradeable items and can be kept and used throughout FIFA Ultimate Team for the duration of FIFA 22.

The highly anticipated EA SPORTS ‘Team of the Year’ returns soon with announcements to come in early January 2022, so stay tuned for further updates!

