“I feel like taking a knee is degrading.”

Wilfried Zaha has said that he will no longer take the knee. The Crystal Palace winger said that the gesture is “degrading” and does not go far enough to tackle racial injustice.

Zaha, who is currently injured, said he intends to “stand tall” rather than take the knee before matches when he returns to action as he believes it has become an empty gesture.

Taking the knee before matches.

Premier League players began taking the knee last summer, adopting the gesture popularised by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since then, all Premier League players have taken a knee before kick-off.

However, Zaha has said he will no longer perform the gesture. He is the first player in the league to say they will no longer take the knee.

Zaha: I will no longer take the knee.

“I feel like taking a knee is degrading,” Zaha said at the FT Business of Football conference.

“Growing up, my parents just let me know that I should just be proud to be black, no matter what, and I just think we should stand tall.

“I think the meaning behind the whole thing is becoming something that we just do now. That’s not enough. I’m not going to take the knee.”

“I’m not going to wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my shirt because it feels like it’s a target,” Zaha added.

“We’re isolating ourselves, we’re trying to say that we’re equal but we’re isolating ourselves with these things that aren’t even working anyway, so that’s my stand on it.

“I feel like we should stand tall and now I don’t really tend to speak on racism and stuff like that because I’m not here just to tick boxes.

“Unless action is going to happen, don’t speak to me about it.”

Earlier this week, Championship side Brentford said they would no longer take the knee.

