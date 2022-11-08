Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack – The best songs from the past 25 years now available on Spotify

Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack.

EA Sports has announced the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack in collaboration with Spotify, following a week of nominations from fans across the globe.

The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack is reflective of the world’s game and consists of an unprecedented 100 songs from EA Sports FIFA titles over the last 25 years.

FIFA playlist.

Of the top 100 songs published on Spotify, 40 will return in-game in FIFA 23 alongside the launch of the FIFA World Cup update coming on November 9th.

“For the past quarter century, EA Sports Fifa has been a destination for new music from up-and-coming artists and superstars alike,” said Steve Schnur, President of Music at EA.

“Every fan has their favourite FIFA tracks, and this playlist is the ultimate celebration of the music that has defined discovery, diversity, and excellence for generations of gamers.

“Originally, FIFA soundtracks reflected global culture. Then they began to influence culture. The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack proves how and why they’ve become culture.”

40 songs.

On November 2nd, EA Sports invited FIFA players across generations to nominate their favourite tunes. EA Sports collaborated with Spotify to make 1,000+ songs of the FIFA Soundtrack back catalogue playable in one place, with the most popular songs by November 7th being chosen for this final list of 100 songs.

Of this 100, the 40 songs in the image below will also be added to an in-game soundtrack alongside the November 9th 2022 FIFA World Cup update!

Spotify users.

Over 330 million Spotify user playlists include one or more songs from FIFA soundtracks past and present.

The top five most-listened to EA Sports Fifa songs on Spotify are as follows:

Glass Animals – Heat Waves Avicii – The Nights Billie Eilish – you should see me in a crown Imagine Dragons – On Top Of The World Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo – Ojitos Lindos

Link to Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack.

Additionally, fresh off their successful world tour, the BRIT and Grammy award winning virtual band Gorillaz has joined forces with EA Sports FIFA for the release of a brand new track, ‘Baby Queen’, already available in FIFA 23.

With the FIFA World Cup right around the corner, fans can also expect a custom Gorillaz kit to be revealed in FIFA Ultimate Team on November 17th.

The Ultimate FIFA soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify. Check it out via this link.

