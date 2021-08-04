“We were appalled that neither presenter addressed the comment, failing to call out the antisemitic trope.”

Tottenham Hotspur have lodged a formal complaint with talkSPORT after a racist comment was made on a broadcast about the club’s chairman. According to The Telegraph, a caller said that Daniel Levy wanted a big transfer fee for Harry Kane because he was Jewish.

Spurs have released a statement about the matter and talkSPORT have apologised.

Tottenham statement.

talkSPORT presenters Perry Groves and Jordan Jarrett Bryan were accused online of failing to challenge the caller or ask the caller to apologise for the comments made.

“Levy, he’s a Jew. He’s not going to let him go for nothing, is he?” the caller responded when asked by Jarrett Bryan if Spurs should hold out for the transfer fee they feel Kane was worth.

Tottenham’s statement on the matter reads:

“The Club notes TalkSport’s apology following an antisemitic incident on their The Sports Bar programme on Tuesday 3 August.

“We were appalled that neither presenter addressed the comment, failing to call out the antisemitic trope.

“We are under no doubt that if an equivalent comment had been made regarding an individual’s race or other protected characteristic, the response would have been immediate and far-reaching.

“It cannot be acceptable that antisemitism does not receive the same level of condemnation as other forms of discrimination and efforts to tackle it should be no less rigorous.”

talkSPORT apology to Tottenham.

talkSPORT have apologised for the comment made on their broadcast.

“We are all appalled by the comment that was made by a caller during a live YouTube broadcast of The Sports Bar. There is absolutely no room for discrimination of any kind in society,” Head of talkSPORT, Lee Clayton said in a statement.

“We are deeply sorry to Tottenham and, especially, to chairman Daniel Levy, as well as their supporters and the Jewish community for the offence caused by this hateful comment, which should never have been broadcast.

Talksport – Club Statement — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 4, 2021

“The comment was rightly dumped on our radio station, where we broadcast with a slight delay to ensure any unexpected and inappropriate comments don’t make it to air. It was, however, streamed live on the talkSPORT YouTube channel, which we are currently testing and which awaits a similar profanity/offence delay. Our team did not take our YouTube stream into consideration and therefore the comments were not challenged as they should have been for our viewers on YouTube.

“It is unacceptable that the comment appeared anywhere and as broadcast partners of the Premier League, we take our position very seriously. We are comprehensively reviewing all of our processes, involving our teams across programming, social media and compliance.

“We have suspended live broadcasting on YouTube until we can be sure we have the same processes and protections in place as we have for our radio broadcasting.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League, TalkSport, tottenham hotspur