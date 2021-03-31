“Only the owners can say whether they would take what happened previously with Ireland into consideration.”

Ray Houghton is unsure if Thierry Henry would be a good fit as the new Celtic manager given the club’s strong Irish fanbase.

Henry, who has been linked with the vacant position, became persona non grata with many Irish supporters after his infamous handball in 2009.

The Arsenal legend controlled the ball with his hand before crossing for William Gallas to score in extra-time of a World Cup play-off in Paris.

France advanced to the World Cup finals in South Africa and the Republic of Ireland’s wait to return to the biggest tournament in the world goes on.

Henry recently revealed that he felt compelled to hire a bodyguard for his daughter after receiving a number of death threats from Irish fans after the handball.

Houghton, who played 73 times for Ireland, has said that, due to Celtic’s Irish links, Henry might not be the best fit for the club.

The former Ireland international said that some Irish fans are still “bitter” about the handball over a decade later.

“Celtic obviously have a huge Irish fanbase and they are still bitter over what Thierry Henry did,” Houghton told The Daily Record.

“Because you don’t get any bigger than playing in the World Cup.

And it’s hard to take when you’re cheated out of it with a handball as opposed to being beaten by the better team over the two legs.

“So, that’s why the supporters have always been very unhappy and the players as you get few chances to get to World Cups.

“Only the owners can say whether they would take what happened previously with Ireland into consideration and if that’s justification for him not to get the job.”

