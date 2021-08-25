Gerrard looks set to miss Thursday’s Europa League tie.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club and will miss his side’s Europa League play-off tie against Alashkert on Thursday, Sky Sports have reported.

Gerrard’s assistant manager and former Liverpool teammate, Gary McAllister, is expected to fill in for the former England captain.

Steven Gerrard is reportedly self-isolating and set to miss Rangers’ Europa League game.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin are the others who have not travelled to Armenia for the second leg. Rangers won the first leg 1-0.

The Scottish champions had released a statement on Tuesday confirming a number of positive COVID-19 tests at the club but did not name the players or staff who had been infected.

“Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests. Those identified as positive are now in self-isolation along with ‘close contacts’,” said the statement.

“We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so,” the statement added.

Sky Sports have since reported that Rangers coach Gerrard is among those who are self-isolating and set to miss the Europa League tie on Thursday.

Rangers, who have six points from their three Scottish Premiership games so far, are due to take on Old Firm rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, captain James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin have not travelled for their Europa League play-off tie against Alashkert due to a COVID-19 outbreak pic.twitter.com/FNDqNr1KkN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 25, 2021

(Reuters).

