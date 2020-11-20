Ex-editor of The Sun calls for Stephen Kenny sacking after England video

MacKenzie was the editor of the newspaper when they printed lies about the Hillsborough disaster.

Kelvin MacKenzie, the former editor of the Sun, has called for the sacking of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny following the news of a motivational video being show to the squad ahead of the England game last week.

The Daily Mail broke the story on Thursday, with the news emerging in various media outlets, outlining that the video contained footage of Ireland’s previous wins over England as well as the historical relationship between the two countries.

The FAI confirmed that they would be ‘looking into’ the video as a ‘matter of urgency’ with reports outlining that some members of the Irish team were ‘upset’ over it.

The former editor of The Sun in the UK, took to Twitter to express his anger over the video being shown to the players and called for the sacking of Kenny as Ireland manager.

The Irish need to sack manager Stephen Kenny for showing an anti-English video to inspire his team to beat England. Or we could do the same. A video of the Birmingham pub bombing, the callous murder of Mountbatten. We lost 1,700 to the IRA scum. And the Irish lost 3-0. Good. — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) November 19, 2020

The tweet has understandably been met with anger by many. According to reports, the video was more ‘pro-Irish’ than ‘anti-English’ despite the initial report from the Daily Mail.

The Times had reported that Kenny may ‘lose his job’ over the video. However, according to the Irish Independent, the manager will not suffer long-term damage as a result.

The FAI released a statement about the incident on Thursday night, which reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of issues surrounding content shared with our senior men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. The FAI is already looking into this matter internally as a matter of urgency to establish the facts. The FAI has no further comment to make at this time.”

