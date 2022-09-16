Stephen Kenny cools talk of James McClean’s 100-cap goal

Stephen Kenny on James McClean’s 100-cap goal.

Stephen Kenny has cooled talk of James McClean reaching 100 caps for Ireland, as the Derryman looks to close in on a century of appearances for his country.

McClean is currently on 94 caps, leaving him with just six more appearances to join the six players who have previously reached the milestone.

Stephen Kenny: “Nothing is guaranteed.”

With a Uefa Nations League double-header coming up against Scotland and Armenia, the Wigan Athletic man will be itching to come two caps closer to his goal.

“You can’t guarantee anybody anything you know,” said Kenny when asked on Thursday about the possibility of McClean reaching 100.

“You never know what way football will go. It would be premature to suggest that. I know he’s very determined and that is his personal goal. It’s a huge ambition to do that.”

McClean played the full 90 minutes of Ireland’s two most recent games, a 3-0 win over Scotland in Dublin on June 11th followed by a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland three days later, a game for which he was handed the captain’s armband by Kenny.

Prior to that, the 33-year-old began a number of matches on the bench before coming on as Ireland chased results, and Kenny stressed that there remains plenty of competition for the left wing-back slot in his team.

“He’s playing in a Wigan team, performing and playing a lot of matches,” the manager added. “He’s always in the team, always declared fit. It’s a competitive area for us.

“Obviously with a lot of Championship players there, Enda Stevens, Ryan Manning, and Robbie Brady coming into the fore, and also Callum O’Dowda has played there as well.

“So it’s a competitive area and he had to learn that position himself, having always been a left-winger. He had to adapt, and he has adapted. I’m sure he wants to continue to play. But there are never any guarantees and James would never expect there to be guarantees. So it’s [100 caps] still some distance away.”

Closing in on 100.

After the upcoming September games, there won’t be another international window for Ireland until March, with the boys in green sitting at home while the World Cup takes place in Qatar this winter.

With McClean in good form for club and country, he will expect to have reached 96 caps by the end of this month, and will hope to mark his 100th cap next spring or summer, all going well.

Should he do so, he will join Robbie Keane (146), Shay Given (134), John O’Shea (118), Kevin Kilbane (110), Steve Staunton (102) and Damien Duff (100) as the only players to reach the milestone for the men’s international team.

