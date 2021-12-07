Spurs hit by Covid outbreak with up to six players testing positive

Tottenham hit by Covid outbreak.

Spurs have been hit by Covid outbreak, with up to six players and two members of the coaching staff reportedly testing positive.

The news comes ahead of a busy period for the North London outfit, with a crucial Europa Conference league meeting with Rennes to be followed by a packed Premier League Christmas schedule.

In the UK, anyone who returns a positive Covid test must self-isolate for 10 days under government guidelines. This would rule the players in question out of the match against Rennes, as well as Premier League trips to Brighton and Leicester City.

Spurs’ previous Covid issues.

The club had matches against Aston Villa and Fulham called off last season due to Covid-19, while two players posted false positive results on a lateral flow test earlier this term, but were later cleared to play by a negative PCR test.

Boss Antonio Conte will be hoping something similar happens again and that there are no more positive tests ahead of a crunch period.

Calling the Rennes game off appears highly unlikely as, according to UEFA rules, a team needs to have fewer than 13 available players or no registered goalkeeper available for that to be the case.

Spurs on brink of European progress.

Spurs need to better the result of Vitesse Arnhem’s against Mura in order to secure qualification to the preliminary knockout round of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

The North London outfit suffered a humiliating defeat against Mura a fortnight ago, leaving them in a precarious position heading into the final round of matches.

If the situation does worsen, the club could consider asking the Premier League to call off the Brighton game on Sunday.

The league works on a case-by-case basis and if a club does request a game to be postponed, it would be a Premier League board decision.

The club have not commented at the time of writing.

PA Media.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: tottenham hotspur