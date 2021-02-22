Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes issue with Dan James question after Newcastle game

Share and Enjoy !

Another productive performance from a resurgent James.

After a couple of momentum-stalling draws, Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

It was far from plain sailing for United, who took a 30th-minute lead through Marcus Rashford only for Allan Saint-Maximin to level for the Magpies six minutes later.

United, who struggled at times against a high-pressing Newcastle unit, got their noses back in front when Dan James struck 12 minutes into the second half, the Welshman netting for the second successive game.

Bruno Fernandes made sure of the three points with a penalty 15 minutes from time after Rashford had been fouled by Joe Willock.

After the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised James for ‘believing in himself’ during a tough spell in which the former Swansea winger found games hard to come by.

“He’s never disappeared,” Solskjaer told BT Sport after reporter Des Kelly said James had ‘disappeared for a while’ after a fast start to his United career in 2019.

‘He has knuckled down’ – Solskjaer

“He has been working hard behind the scenes and always been available. He’s always a player you can use in different areas with his energy and pace.”

After Kelly explained what he meant by ‘disappeared’, Solskjaer said ‘I know what you mean’ before explaining that James has ‘knuckled down’ in his quest to rediscover his best form.

“He has knuckled down and really worked to get back to full fitness but maybe also confidence, to believe in himself.”

Also speaking to BT Sport, James admitted he ‘lost his way a bit’ at Old Trafford but believes he is on the right track after backing up his impressive display in the Europa League win over Real Sociedad with another important goal.

“It was a very important win,” said the 23-year-old.

“After Thursday we just wanted to capitalise on that and I think we did well.

“I haven’t played so much recently but I’m just working as hard as I can when I do play.

“I’ve just been working on the training ground as hard as I can. I kind of lost my way a bit. I wasn’t playing as well as the start of last season, so I started looking at analysis but I’ve had the right people around me to talk me through that.

I have been working with the coaches to get me back to myself and I’d like to think I’ve got there.”

