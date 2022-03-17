Ireland Legend Shay Given Picks Out His Best Ever Save

Throughout his career, former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given made a number of fantastic and game-changing saves.

In a career that has spanned over two decades (and is still not officially over), Given established himself as one of the best Premier League goalkeepers of his generation in spells at Newcastle, Man City, Aston Villa and Stoke.

He made a countless amount of excellent stops in his time, but which does he rank above the rest? Speaking to the BBC to promote his autobiography Any Given Saturday, the question was put to Given – and he revealed that it was a save against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the 2001/02 season that stands out the most:

Shay Given on best ever save

“When I was at Newcastle, away at Sunderland. I made a save from Kevin Phillips up in the top left-hand corner, and I think it made the top ten saves in Premier League history in a poll not so long ago, so it must have been half-decent.”

The save in question can be viewed below – and, as it turned out, that save was as important as it was brilliant, as Bobby Robson’s side won the match 1-0 on their way to securing a top four finish and Champions League football.

The entire Facebook Live interview with Given, meanwhile, can be viewed below:

This article was originally published in 2017

