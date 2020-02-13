Shane Duffy Among Brighton Players Under Investigation For Inhaling Balloons

Ireland defender Shane Duffy is one of four Brighton players being investigated by the club after footage emerged of them inhaling balloons.

Brighton, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, are one of a host of clubs on their Winter break with a group of players heading to Spain during the hiatus.

A video emerged of the players which included, Duffy, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and appeared to show them inhaling balloons although it is not known what – if anything – was in the balloons.

The club have acknowledged the video and outlined that an internal investigation would be taking place, with a Brighton spokesperson telling the BBC:

“The club is aware of the video circulating on social media. This matter is being dealt with internally.”

Brighton’s next game in the Premier League comes against Sheffield United on February 22nd with The Seagulls picking up just four points from their last six in the league.

