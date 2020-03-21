Sean Cox has returned home for the first time in almost two years.

The Irish Liverpool supporter was the victim of a life-changing attack in April 2018 when he attended the Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield.

Cox was attending the game with his brother, Martin, when he was attacked by away supporters. Two men were jailed for the assault.

The Meath man suffered head injuries and was placed into an induced coma in Liverpool at the Walton Centre.

Cox then transferred to a hospital in Dublin before being cared for at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

He was then back and forth between the UK and Marymount in Lucan, Co. Dublin.

On Friday night, Sean’s family announced that he was finally allowed to come home permanently.

“Amidst our challenges, a positive moment as Sean Cox makes his return home,” the Cox statement reads.

“For the first time in almost two years, the Cox family are finally reunited under one roof as Sean makes a long-awaited and welcome return to his home in Dunboyne.

“Sean’s journey over this time has been challenging and difficult, however today is an important and positive milestone for Sean and his family.

“While Sean will continue to require full-time care and ongoing rehabilitation for the foreseeable future, today is definitely a day to enjoy.”

“This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time,” Sean’s wife Martina added.

“While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt, this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.”

Sean Cox has returned home for good after almost two years. Great news. YNWA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qRMJizm3T9 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 20, 2020