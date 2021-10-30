Mo Salah is this month’s FIFA 22 star as FUT brings exciting new features

The highly anticipated FIFA 22 was officially launched by EA SPORTS this month and brought with it some exciting features for fans of the game.

Not only have graphics reached a new level, EA SPORTS have introduced Hypermotion technology for FIFA 22 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. This groundbreaking motion-capture gameplay technology elevates every match across every mode in the game bringing football’s most realistic and immersive gameplay experience to life.

Of course, a new game and a new season bring with it the latest FIFA Ultimate Team mode which remains a firm fan favourite. October saw the return of one of the most popular features in FUT, the Ones To Watch cards which were released in two separate teams earlier this month.

OTW upgrades are special dynamic FUT items that see their stats increase throughout the season depending on how the players perform in the real world at their new clubs. Team 1 included many of the major transfer names of the season such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish and Raphael Varane.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was named in Team 2 following his sensational move from Barcelona to PSG during the summer. Also included were stars such as ​​Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Ramos.

Another feature that has gone live in FUT is Road to the Knockouts. Gamers can follow the journey through the Group Stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League with special upgraded Live Items in FUT 22. These Items the potential to earn two further dynamic upgrades throughout the Group Stage of each tournament if their team qualifies for the knockout stages of their current competition or if their club earns three wins from their four remaining Group Stage matches.

The first team, announced in mid October, featured players from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Paris Saint-Germain, Milan, RB Leipzig and more. Meanwhile, Arturo Vidal, Issa Diop, and Son Heung-min were just some of the names included in team 2 last week.

The ever-popular FIFA Team Of The Week has returned for another season, rewarding players for their real-life performances on the pitch week-on-week. These special player cards are available for FUT fans to purchase for a limited time until the next TOTW is announced.

Given his blistering start to the season, it is no surprise that Liverpool’s Mo Salah has been included in two of the six TOTWs to this point. The Egyptian star has scored 10 goals in the Premier League so far including a hattrick against Manchester United in Old Trafford last weekend.

Over the weeks he has been joined by his Liverpool teammates Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane while stars such as Thiago Silva and Karim Benzema have also been named.

Keep an eye out every Wednesday at 6pm for the latest TOTW.

For all your FIFA 22 news, head to https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/fifa/fifa-22 and follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

